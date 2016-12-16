High Tide Cafe Takes off in Oakura
Francois from High Tide Cafe in Oakura’s Main St is relishing the challenge of serving good coffee and food to the local community.
Oakura Bowls Open Day
September Saturday was the opening day for Oakura Bowls – the season has started!
Broadband Options Explained
PrimoWireless is hosting a Primo Chat, on Wednesday 18 May 2016 at 7.30pm in the Supper room of the Oakura Community Hall. Read more…
Snow for Mt Taranaki
How many days till it snows on Mt Taranaki?
Speedster Donate $50 to Local Club
Damien Kiss and Ryan Eagar – local
Sign up for Speedster Ultrafast Fibre and $50 donated to Oakura Boardriders Club Read more…
The Three Mustangeers
Way back in 2014 possibly earlier three locals were dreaming of owning the soon to be released first ever factory made right hand drive Ford Mustang. Read more…
Oakura Consultation
Oakura a growing community, discussion document. What do you think? Kaitake Community Board and Focus Group 2015.
Visit Koru on Koru Gallery
Opening 26th October – 9th November, 9am – 6pm or by appointment, Koru Rd. Oakura
This property is featuring Shannon Novak’s Installation ‘ Medley’ and “Music is everything”
‘Medley’ is a group of 12 vertical poles standing like 12 musical notes waiting to be played. Read more…
Markets and Mayhem
As many of you will know I recently travelled to Morocco for a Peta Mathias Culinary Experience and then onto France and Spain for a few weeks. Read more…