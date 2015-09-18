Visit Koru on Koru Gallery

Opening 26th October – 9th November, 9am – 6pm or by appointment, Koru Rd. Oakura

This property is featuring Shannon Novak’s Installation ‘ Medley’ and “Music is everything”

‘Medley’ is a group of 12 vertical poles standing like 12 musical notes waiting to be played.

They were originally displayed on Matiatia headland,Waiheke, and have now been reconfigured for ‘Art Grazing’ Fay Looneys’ front paddock annual Exhibition for the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival (place of interest Garden 57) adjacent to Maureen Looneys’ Historic Fringe Garden No.56.

Fay is also opening her new Gallery space Koru on Koru’ which also features Shannon Novak Prints ‘Two Left Feet Production’; Lester Earl Artist; Renate Verbrugge stone sculptor; Jimi and Lisa Walsh sculptor and glass artist, Fay Looney Photographer Acrylic Art and other local Oakura artists. Phone 06 7527807 – 021410030 to make an appointment or for more information.