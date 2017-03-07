Kaitake Farm Gets Growing

On the warm verdant slopes of the Kaitake Ranges a growing project is evolving. The sustainably managed plot of land is the brainchild of two ambitious young men – Toby Dixon and Ryan Gut. They have called their project Kaitake Farm – the name being significant because Kaitake means ‘source or abundance of food’ and this is what they hope to produce – an abundance of food for the community.

Kaitake Farm is situated on Murray and Gay Dixon’s property where once an organic kiwifruit orchard flourished. The health and condition of the soil is in part due to the care Murray and Gay invested in it. The boys actively cultivate less than a hectare and their efforts are bearing fruit. They now supply vegetables to Francois at High Tide Cafe and for Oooby veggie boxes and just in the last few weeks have set up a stall at Beach Rd Milk Co with veggies flying out the door.

Inspiration for the farm came from a biodiversity course at Roebuck Farm run by Jodi Roebuck, Omata where the boys met. Ryan has a farming background and Toby is a surveyor. Toby grew up in the village and has great memories of the lifestyle his parents provided for the family. Both boys love good healthy food and say they are addicted to growing quality produce. They are learning as they go along and the trial and error method seems to be working. Two pet pigs named Steve and Allen have joined the farm and get to indulge in the abundance of produce as do the chooks. Kin & Co provide the farm with scraps for compost so the farm is a village effort!

On offer at the moment in the garden is: carrots, beetroot, kale, silverbeet, lettuce radishes, cucumbers, zucchini, Florence fennel, basil, coriander and greenhouse heirloom tomatoes. These tomatoes are grown on Koru Rd from Koanga Institute seeds and taste delicious. As with all veggie growing, it is seasonal so the range will change with the season and availability.

Toby and Ryan are loving their stand at Beach Rd Milk Co. They love hearing from their customers who frequently pop messages in the honesty box and they say they are open to any suggestions or ideas.

Contact Toby on 0273116196 if you would like fresh veggies supplied to your business or home or call into Beach Rd Milk Co for a selection. Kaitake Farm is also online at https://www.facebook.com/kaitakefarm/ and https://www.instagram.com/kaitakefarm/