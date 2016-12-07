High Tide Cafe Takes off in Oakura

Francois from High Tide Cafe in Oakura’s Main St is relishing the challenge of serving good coffee and food to the local community.

High Tide Cafe has been open about a month now and it is already a favourite haunt for many locals. So much so that Francois knows some of his customers coffee orders by heart!

Francois with the help of some friends fitted out the cafe and within hours to opening day damaged his hand but ever stoic, Francois has soldiered on producing food and coffee to his own exacting standards.

To Francois the cafe is more than just a business – it is a way of life and one he and his young family want to enjoy. The cafe hours reflect this with the cafe shutting early to mid afternoon – it is open 7 days a week.

While the inside of the cafe is tiny, there are a few tables and chairs outside and most days there will be people around socialising. This is another aspect to his business that Francois loves – providing a meeting place.

Get along and sample some of the delicious food and coffee at High Tide.