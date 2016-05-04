Broadband Options Explained

PrimoWireless is hosting a Primo Chat, on Wednesday 18 May 2016 at 7.30pm in the Supper room of the Oakura Community Hall.

This is an opportunity to ask the experts all the questions you have regarding Ultrafast fibre, wireless, the Rural Broadband Initiative, phone lines (copper vs VoIP), price, special deals, plans – redundancy options – UPS technology for power outages and business options. Kelly Ellis (customer relations co-ordinator) assures me everyone will come away with a greater understanding of the process and technology.

PrimoWireless, a local Taranaki Internet Service Provider (ISP) which has been servicing Taranaki’s connectivity needs for 10 years has a plethora of options for lifestyle block owners, farmers and townies. Kelly goes on to say they are committed to helping local communities with their connectivity whether that be clubs, groups, businesses or individuals. This is evidenced through their support of Oakura Boardriders where they provide free internet for the club. A sausage sizzle late last year also provided funds for the Oakura Volunteer Fire Brigade. Oakura School is one of two schools currently in the province who are part of the Primo Payout scheme with $25 being donated to the school for every connection signed up. Recently they have also set up a free hot spot at the Four Square (FreePrimoWireless).

With 10 years’ experience behind them, PrimoWireless can easily be viewed as the premier local provider of connectivity in Taranaki. They were the first ISP to offer Ultrafast fibre in Taranaki, and the first in NZ to offer residential gigabit UFB (think of gigatown). They are members of the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution Scheme which gives consumers an assurance that they are following national standards. The business has won various industry awards including Westpac Business Awards. PrimoWireless now has a staff of 11 having grown from three and they have outgrown their Inglewood premises with a recent move to Molesworth St in New Plymouth.

The brains behind all this tech is Matthew Harrison, who has gathered an extraordinary team of experts to help him bring the best internet options to local communities. Currently Matthew is in geek heaven, touring our wireless suppliers for new technologies and taking in Facebook and Twitter Corporate headquarters in California – no doubt he will come home with a head full of brilliant new ideas! PrimoWireless has a number of plans and options available and can help you cut through all the tech jargon to make the right internet decision for you.

Most exciting of all is that they offer those of us who live outside the Ultrafast framework (rural folk) access to the 3G or 4G network or their own wireless network (via Kaitake or city towers). For those farmers gearing up for Gypsy Day on the 1st June, contact PrimoWireless ASAP to ensure a smooth transition with broadband from one property to another. Remember their service extends right round the mountain and they have cost effective solutions that are likely to save you money.

In the meantime mark your diary to attend the Primo Chat on Wednesday 18 May.

For existing customers of PrimoWireless – bring your mates along and get $50 off your next bill*. Speaking of existing customers – did you know they now have unlimited home fibre plans, and for you rural folk you have free unlimited off peak broadband from 12am – 6am? Not up then? Set your computer to do updates and downloads etc during this time and you won’t ever go over your data cap! www.primowireless.co.nz and Kelly Ellis 06 927 3006 for more information.

*when your Mates sign up to PrimoWireless and get connected, we’ll add a $50 credit on both of your accounts. It’s that easy – and there is no limit to the number of Mates you can refer.